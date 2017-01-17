Trumpty Dumpty
Trumpty Dumpty wanted a wall
Trumpty Dumpty rose to the call
All of the Democrats had to confess
They didn’t know how to get out of this mess
Trumpty Dumpty was one scary clown
And no one was able to bring the man down
All the Republicans wanted to throttle
The Genie that they had let out of the bottle
Trumpty Dumpty sat on the wall
Trumpty Dumpty really had balls
‘Cuz all the Russians and all Putin’s men
Interfered to make Trumpty a winner again
Trumpty Dumpty he has it all
It’s not on his radar, that he’d take a fall
“I am your leader now, you have no choice
Only I can fix it, ‘cuz I am your voice”
Trumpty Dumpty has made it quite clear
He’s strutting his stuff with the politics of fear
Delusions of grandeur, he’s over the hill
He should be committed, he’s mentally ill!
Dandelion
