Dear Friends

I just signed the petition: Tell Trudeau: Welcome Those Fleeing Violence and Deportation Under Trump

It would mean a lot to me if you took a moment to add your name because:

After just a few days in office, President Trump is already beginning to implement his racist, anti-immigrant agenda. He’s about to launch a major effort to hunt down and deport millions of undocumented people and asylum seekers in the US. Many went to the US to escape violence, and they could be persecuted or killed if they’re sent back to their countries of origin.

Shockingly, if an asylum seeker currently in the US showed up at the Canadian border trying to escape deportation to an unsafe country — Canada would turn them away.

Canada doesn’t accept any asylum seekers who come to Canada via the US, because of an outdated law called the “Safe Third Country Agreement”. This law prevents most people fleeing violence or persecution from seeking refuge in Canada if they land in the US — deemed a “safe country” under the law — first.[1]

Except remaining in Trump’s America is unsafe — particularly for poor and racialized people. For many people, deportation may also be a death sentence. The Safe Third Country Agreement is the reason refugees put their lives at risk trying to cross the US-Canada border secretly rather than going through official channels. Some people have lost fingers and toes to frostbite – just narrowly escaping death – by making this trek across the border in subzero winter temperatures. [2]

We demand that Trudeau repeal the “Safe Third Country” agreement in order to allow people fleeing violence and deportation in the US to seek safety and protection in Canada. Trump’s deportations could start any minute — and with real people’s lives on the line, the stakes couldn’t be higher. It’s our ethical responsibility to act, and it cannot wait.

Sign the petition now to demand that Trudeau rescind the exclusionary “Safe Third Country” agreement.

Deportations are just one part of Trump’s racist immigration policies. In one day alone, he started the construction of US-Mexican border wall and committed to defund ‘Sanctuary Cities’ which protect undocumented people from deportation. He also tripled the number of immigration enforcement officers in an effort to ramp up deportations, and has either restricted or outright banned immigration from Muslim-majority countries. [3]

This is just a part of the larger fight for migrant justice. Immigrants on both sides of the border are routinely denied immigration status, forced into precarious work, and denied access to essential services. Stay tuned for upcoming actions to make our communities safe for all people, regardless of immigration status. Visit www.nooneisillegal.org to learn more and join our movement.

[1] Canada-US Safe Third Country Agreement http://www.cic.gc.ca/english/department/laws-policy/menu-safethird.asp

[2] New numbers show spike in asylum seekers crossing from U.S. to Manitoba (CBC News). http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/refugees-manitoba-emerson-crossing-1.3926754

[3] Trump moves ahead with wall, puts stamp on U.S. immigration, security policy (Reuters). http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-immigration-idUSKBN1591HP?il=0

Here’s the link: http://you.leadnow.ca/petitions/tell-trudeau-welcome-those-fleeing-violence-and-deportation-under-trump?bucket=LN

Real change happens when everyday people like you and I come together and stand up for what we believe in. Together we can reach heaps of people and help create change around this important issue.

After you’ve signed the petition please also take a moment to share it with others. It’s super easy – all you need to do is forward this email.

Thank you!

steve

Steven faraher-amidon