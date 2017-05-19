

Support for Indigenous Occupation Camps in Northern BC

Two Women from the Comox Valley, Susan Holvenstot and Sally Gellard, ventured into the wilds of northern BC last March to support Indigenous occupation camps stopping pipelines and fracked gas terminals. Come hear their story on Tues May 30 at Wachiay Friendship Centre, 1625 McPhee (and 17th Street), Courtenay, starting at 7 pm.

Their visit started at the Lelu Island Occupation Camp (Tsimshian) , near Prince Rupert, the proposed site of an LNG terminal, and continued on to the Unist’ot’en (Wetsuweten) Camp near Houston, BC. Both are on unceded traditional lands.

“The rejection of the Northern Gateway Pipeline has led many in southern BC to falsely think the pipeline threat is gone. But industry is currently pushing ahead with several fracked gas pipelines, to be powered by the Site C Dam,” explained Gellard.

The Unist’ot’en are preparing for stepped up incursions onto their land by these companies, by hosting the annual Summer Action Training Camp in July.

“This is our Standing Rock. It is our time to show support and get involved” said Holvenstot.

Learn more about Unist’ot’en Camp at http://unistoten.camp/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/unistoten/.

The event will be a fund raiser for Indigenous struggles. Please contact Susan at 250-334-2375 for more info.

-30-