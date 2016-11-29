LEGACY JAZZ SERIES is proud to present internationally-acclaimed BC jazz artists Mike Allen and Miles Black in concert on Saturday, January 28th, 2017, 2679 Beaufort Avenue at 8 pm, at Studio Live in Cumberland, British Columbia, (250) 400-5000. Tickets $25 door, $20 advance at Bop City Records, Courtenay (250) 338-6621, Rider’s Pizza, Cumberland (250) 400-7433, Church Street Bakery, Comox (250) 890-3200

The duo will perform in Victoria, Nanaimo, Cumberland and Parksville from January 26th-29th, 2017 as part of the Vancouver Island tour of their new album Bob’s Piano (Almus Jazz).

“Music of unforced and tireless beauty.” — D. Altic

Bob’s Piano honours iconic west coast pianist Bob Murphy (d. October 2015); all of the music was recorded in his home studio on the piano he lovingly called his “racehorse”, and it features extraordinary Murphy originals.

“…Songs that imply a spiritual search…” — Downbeat

“Canada’s top tenor man” (Doug Fischer-Ottawa Citizen), Mike Allen, is a renowned saxophonist, educator, and composer whose recordings have consistently topped national jazz radio charts. He won a Western Canadian Music Award in 2003 for Best Jazz Album as well as Le Prix du Jazz Lowenbrau and countless prestigious arts awards throughout his years living and performing in Montreal, New York, and Vancouver. Allen is a sideman on Michael Bublé’s 2007 Grammy winning album Crazy Love. He has performed internationally in Finland, France, Italy, Poland, Mexico and the US. Mentored by jazz greats Joe Henderson and Joe Lovano, Allen’s past album, Fearless, placed in NPR’s Jim Wilke’s top albums of the Pacific Northwest. As host of the Vancouver International Jazz Festival’s official jam session since 2003, Mike has performed alongside a wealth of jazz stars including Wynton Marsalis, Chris Potter, Antonio Sanchez, Chucho Valdez and Joe Lovano. His stunningly beautiful A Hip Cosmos hit radio charts at #1 nationally and topped US charts. A Hip Cosmos reflects Mike’s compositional prowess with heartfelt passion and grandeur of spirit as reflected throughout his entire jazz recording works.

“A treat to hear in any setting.” — Jazz Review

“Supremely melodic…” — Globe and Mail

“Soulful genius.” — Times Colonist

Miles Black is one of the most in-demand multi-instrumentalists in the country. He has recorded more than 400 albums and has shared the bandstand with renowned jazz artists such as Mark Murphy, Lee Konitz, Slide Hampton, George Coleman, Sheila Jordan, Dee Daniels, Paul Horn, Max Roach, Harry “Sweets” Edison, Maynard Ferguson, Lew Tabackin, Claudio Roditi, Ingrid Jensen, Houston Person and Von Freeman. Miles is known for his grooving solo work and second-to-none abilities as an accompanist.

Music fans will not want to miss this dynamic jazz duo’s latest from Bob’s Piano, as performed on their island tour. Don’t miss it — it’s a jazz aficionado’s delight!