Back by popular demand! L’Arche Comox Valley presents its 7th annual Pig Roast to support programs at the I Belong Centre. Delicious roast pork dinner, live music and dancing, cash bar and our fantastic dessert auction. Winner will be drawn in our amazing WestJet raffle for a trip for two. Doors open 6:00 pm. Tickets for the Pig Roast available at Blue Heron Books in Comox; Laughing Oyster Books in Courtenay; and the I Belong Centre (1465 Grieve Ave, Courtenay).

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2017 – 6:00 pm doors open

Location: Christ the King Catholic Church, 1599 Tunner Drive, Courtenay BC

Tickets: $20 adult; $50 family (2 adults, 2 children under 12); $10 per additional child

For more info: 250.334.8320

Website: http://larchecomoxvalley.org/