A lively, upbeat Fall Concert with the Just In Time Choirs will take place Saturday, December 2nd at the Comox Pentecostal Church.

The three diverse ensembles composed of 100 singers under the Just in Time Choirs banner, will present two performances, a matinee at 2:00 pm and evening concert at 7:00 pm.

The harmonic voices will bring the energetic melodies from the tribal Raindance, to the celebratory Dancing in the Streets. The Jems ensemble will perform the classic Blossom Dearie tune, I Won’t Dance – a tale of a character who refuses to dance for fear of falling irrevocably in love. And who can’t resist ABBA’s Dancing Queen for it’s cheeky sassy diva vibe.

Vocal Minority’s line-up includes several a cappella arrangements in this concert, including the Pentatonix favourite, Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, and a swing standard, Cheek to Cheek, which is always a crowd pleaser.

The awesome men of Just in Time will perform sweet bluegrass style harmonies with Steve Miller’s classic, Dance, Dance, Dance.

Finally, the largest ensemble, Unplugged, will be rocking the stage with favourties that include Footloose and a smooth Latin version of Sway.

The choirs are backed by an incredible group of musicians, including the formidable Sean Mooney on piano, Britt Bowman on bass, Jeff Drummond on guitar, Lucas Schuller on drums, and Oscar Robles Diaz on Latin guitar and auxiliary percussion. Added to the mix is a special addition of local feature dancers including the young Sam Sterk, who will be tapping to Singin’ in the Rain.

“Dancing brings people together similarly to how singing does,” explains Wendy Nixon Stothert, JiT Choir Director, “It can be a collective experience that forges social bonds and happiness. For eons, humans have been celebrating, praising, grieving, flirting, inspiring, ritualizing, and more through the expression of dance. It’s been so much fun to sing about dancing and even incorporate a little choreography into our performance. We are really looking forward to sharing these entertaining tunes!”

Let’s Dance is the feel-good concert of the year that you won’t want to miss. Dancing in the aisles is highly encouraged and fully expected!

Performance begins at 2:00 and 7:00 pm sharp at the Comox Pentecostal Church at 1919 Guthrie Road. Plenty of parking available, free of charge.

Tickets are $16 for adults, children 12 and under are free, and are available at House of Colour on 5th in Courtenay and at Blue Heron Books in Comox. Online ticket purchases can be made at justintime.tickit.ca