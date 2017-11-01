Clearly something has gone horribly wrong: this summer and fall saw a hurricane season unprecedented for its intensity and duration; record-breaking fires ravaged BC and California claiming lives and destroying property; almost half the world’s wealth is in “off-shore” accounts evading taxes that are supposed to support just and sustaining economies; our oceans are becoming cesspools of plastic and pollution; the idea of clean water and a warm place to live becomes ever more elusive to much of humanity. Even peace as the foundation of a decent and just world seems to have been abandoned in the mad rush to implement the neo-liberal agenda of enriching the few and entrenching corporate interests over democratic values.

If you are concerned about the need for a major rethinking of where we want to go and how we are going to get there, you are warmly invited to Creekside Commons Common House Wednesday, November 8, 7:30 pm to discuss the Leap Manifesto –a political manifesto issued by a broad coalition of Canadian authors, artists, national leaders and activists in September 2015 calling for a restructuring of the Canadian economy to better serve all citizens and a “just transition” to clean, renewable energy.

This is a chance for you to come share your views and listen to panelists in “community conversation” about the kind of country we want and could have. The evenings’ conversation will be moderated by Creekside resident Marvin Haave and will focus on positive alternatives while acknowledging that public scarcity in times of unprecedented private wealth is a manufactured crisis, designed to extinguish our dreams before they have a chance to be born. It is a chance to begin the process of turning our public conversations form the limiting perspectives of what we are against and beginning to speak more clearly about what we are for—a world where we turn climate change action to an opportunity to transform our country for the better creating good, clean jobs; implementing the land a treaty rights of Indigenous peoples; reducing racial and gender inequalities; welcoming refugees and migrants; and localizing agriculture so that people eat healthy food grown on healthy land.

For more information: contact Norm Reynolds at 338-0155