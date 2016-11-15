On Saturday, December 3, put on your thinking caps and join the Just In Time Choirs for a fast-paced round of musical Trivial Pursuit! Our “top secret” song list has been chosen to answer questions from the six Trivia categories. Lucky audience members will have a chance to spin the wheel and win prizes.

Two Saturday performances (2:00 pm and 7:00 pm) will feature selections from jazz, roots, contemporary music and much more. The choirs perform under the direction of Wendy Nixon Stothert, accompanied by Sean Mooney and special guests. Your host will be the Comox Valley’s own Poet Laureate, Kevin Flesher. Join us for a unique event that will challenge, surprise and delight you!

Tickets are $16 each. Available in Comox at Blue Heron Books, Red Carpet Boutique, and Gone Hollywood, or in Courtenay at House of Colour.

WHEN: Saturday, December 3, 2016 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

WHERE: Comox Pentecostal Church, 1919 Guthrie Rd, Comox

For more info: Wendy Nixon Stothert, choralvalley (at) gmail.com