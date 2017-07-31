Members of Courtenay Little Theatre’s “The Drawer Boy” Cast and Crew receive Best Production Award from adjudicator Katrina Dunn (l) and Theatre BC representative Richard Kerton (r, front) in Vernon BC

The provincial theatre festival, Mainstage 2017, wrapped up in Vernon on July 8th with Canadian playwright, Michael Healey’s play, “The Drawer Boy” performed by Courtenay Little Theatre of the North

Island Zone, taking home Best Production, Best Set Design by Jay Crowder, Best Performance by a Youth or Novice to Brad Arlitt, Best Actor (Male) to Wes Buckle, and Best Director to Catherine Hannon.

Courtenay Little Theatre (CLT)qualified in May to represent the North Island Zone after winning Best Production, Director, Lead Actor, and Set Design at the NIZ Festival, a weeklong festival hosted by CLT at the Sid Williams Theatre.

Adjudicator Katrina Dunn says, “Theatre BC is a venerable and incredibly important cultural entity that our province is very lucky to have. My experience as adjudicator of MainStage 2017 was truly wonderful. I got

to see some of my favourite Canadian plays come alive again, infused with the vitality of theatres from across the province, and we all got to further our craft and inspire ourselves to become better artists.”

As part of the Mainstage graphic design competition, CLT picked up two more wins for Best Graphic Design for a Season Brochure (Jean Higginson) and Best Graphic Design for “The Drawer Boy” poster (Janet

Walker).

Fresh off its provincial win, Courtenay Little Theatre is pleased to announce its 2017-18 season, which willrun at the Sid Williams Theatre for three productions: “Evelyn Strange” by Stewart Lemoine (October 5th

to 13th), “Anne of Green Gables”, the Don Harron/Norman Campbell musical (December 23rd, and 26th to31st) and “Humble Boy” by Charlotte Jones (April 6th to 13th, 2018).

Tickets are on sale now at the Sid Williams Theatre Ticket Office www.sidwilliamstheatre.com (250) 338-2430 ext. 1. Individual reserved

tickets are $25 per evening performance, $23 for matinees.

Book early for the best deals! Season’s discount tickets (one ticket to each production) are just $54 for 3 shows, while FlexPass tickets (6 tickets for the price of 5, redeemable for any show) are $125. The 2017 – 18

CLT Season’s sponsors are: Paul Chisholm of RBC Wealth Management Dominion Securities, Jane Denham of REMAX Ocean Pacific Realty, and What’s On Digest. Come and join CLT for another season

of quality community theatre at the Sid!