Debby Howard, L’Arche Artist of the Month, March 2017.

Debby has volunteered with L’Arche Comox Valley since 2012! She leads a painting group on Wednesday afternoon and knows how to make a space where participants feel truly free to create, with great ideas and projects to inspire other painters. Debby understands how art can change the perspectives of others and warm up our souls. In addition to volunteering at L’Arche, Debby is very active in giving back to the community, volunteering with Special Olympics and leading gymnastics for people with special needs. We are lucky to have her on our team!

If you would like to see Debby’s art, come to the L’Arche Outreach Centre (1001B Fitzgerald Ave, Courtenay) on March 31 at 10am. While you’re there, you can also check out other upcoming L’Arche art events, like the Art of Belonging with artist Dean Bauche. See you there!