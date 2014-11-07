A DVD has been produced called “The History of the Renaissance Fair 1974 – 1984”. The Renaissance Fair was the first of the arts and music fairs that are now a standard part of summertime Comox Valley entertainment. Both the museum and the public library in Courtenay have graciously accepted copies of the DVD and it is now in circulation.

This interactive DVD contains more than a 1000 photos, videos, newspaper clippings and stories from those glorious Fair days. Most of the material was gleaned from meetings, potlucks and parties of old fair goers plus a Facebook page. In addition, the DVD contains a couple of videos which were produced for CHEK TV in Victoria back in the day by Andrew Krumins. A few new Ren Fair stories and acknowledgement of many of the key characters rounds out the production.

If you would like your own copy of this DVD, contact Bunky Hall at bunkyh@hotmail.com or Judy Norbury at judynorbury@shaw.ca . The cost is $10 for one or $15 for two and that includes postage or delivery.

The DVD is the realization of Anne Minard’s dream that the history of the Fair not be lost from the chronicles of the Comox Valley. The proceeds from the delightful reunion at Tim Mills’ summer 2013 helped defray the production costs. Thanks again to all who contributed to make this project a reality.